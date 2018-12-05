School reverses Christmas 'ban' after receiving hundreds of letters

A school that threatened to "ban" Christmas over fears about commercialisation has reversed its decision.

Lady Lumley school took the initial step over its belief that the true message of Christmas had been "lost and buried under an avalanche of commercialisation".

But students at the school in Pickering, North Yorkshire, wrote to their RE teacher, Chris Paul, explaining why festivities shouldn't be banned - with the decision since being reversed.

Mrs Paul had suggested that Christmas should be a time of "good will to all", but instead can be "a very stressful, expensive, argumentative and lonely time".

After receiving more than 500 emails and letters on the subject, the school announced on Tuesday that it had "brought back Christmas".