- ITV Report
-
Nine-year-old boy gets snowball fight ban lifted in US town
- Video report by ITV News correspondent Faye Barker
A snowball fight is one of the joys of childhood but in one Colorado town they have been banned for 98 years.
The ban, however, is over thanks to the impassioned words of a nine-year-old boy.
Dane Best took on the Severance town board and argued that snowballs encouraged children to get outside to play.
During a three-minute presentation to officials, he said: "The children of Severance want the opportunity to have a snowball fight like the rest of the world."
Previously, the town's rules categorised snowballs as missiles, so were ultimately illegal in Severance.
The town enjoys 43 inches of snowfall annually, so there is plenty to be thrown around for fun by young and old.
After the motion to permit snowballs was passed, Severance Mayor Don McLeod took Dane and his brother Dax outside and allowed them to throw the first ones.
"I think it’s an outdated law," Dane told the AP. "I want to be able to throw a snowball without getting in trouble."
Now the residents of Severance can thank Dane every time they are hit in the face with a snowball