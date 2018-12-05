Nine-year-old boy gets snowball fight ban lifted in US town

A snowball fight is one of the joys of childhood but in one Colorado town they have been banned for 98 years.

The ban, however, is over thanks to the impassioned words of a nine-year-old boy.

Dane Best took on the Severance town board and argued that snowballs encouraged children to get outside to play.

During a three-minute presentation to officials, he said: "The children of Severance want the opportunity to have a snowball fight like the rest of the world."