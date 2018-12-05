‘Such a lovely man’: Tributes paid to Coronation Street actor Peter Armitage dead at 78

Coronation Street actor Peter Armitage has died at the age of 78.

Peter was best known for playing Kevin Webster’s father, Bill, who was at the centre of several classic Corrie storylines before leaving the soap in 2011.

He first appeared on the famous cobbles in 1984 and also starred in programmes such as The Befrienders, Couples, Jack the Ripper and Hearts and Minds.

Former co-star Charles Lawson who plays Jim McDonald confirmed his death on Twitter.