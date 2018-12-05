- ITV Report
‘Such a lovely man’: Tributes paid to Coronation Street actor Peter Armitage dead at 78
Coronation Street actor Peter Armitage has died at the age of 78.
Peter was best known for playing Kevin Webster’s father, Bill, who was at the centre of several classic Corrie storylines before leaving the soap in 2011.
He first appeared on the famous cobbles in 1984 and also starred in programmes such as The Befrienders, Couples, Jack the Ripper and Hearts and Minds.
Former co-star Charles Lawson who plays Jim McDonald confirmed his death on Twitter.
The announcement has led to tributes from other Weatherfield stars including Samia Longchambon who plays Maria Connor and Simon Gregson who plays Steve McDonald.
An ITV spokesperson said: “Peter was a much respected and much loved member of the Coronation Street family. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”
Peter was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2013 and spoke a year later to the Daily Mirror about his diagnosis.
“I first noticed a problem last May when I was down in Perpignan in France for my cousin's 80th birthday party,” he said.
“I noticed a little bleeding in a bowel movement, so when I got home about 10 days later I went to my doctor.
”They say smoking and bad diet could have links to bowel cancer, but I'm normally a fit and healthy sort of bloke.“