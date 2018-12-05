Theresa May battles on after bruising Brexit defeats

Theresa May is battling to keep her Brexit agenda on track as MPs are again set to clash over the Prime Minister’s EU withdrawal plan after inflicting major defeats on the Government. As the Commons prepared for a second of five days of debate on Mrs May’s controversial Brexit deal on Wednesday, a Tory former chief whip broke ranks and said he would vote against the proposals. Mark Harper, who backed Remain in the referendum, insisted the EU agreement would leave the UK worse off. Forecasting that Mrs May would lose the crunch Brexit vote next Tuesday by more than 80 votes, Mr Harper urged the PM to renegotiate the deal.

The comments came in the wake of a humiliating set of Commons defeats for Mrs May which saw the Government forced to allow MPs to have a say in what happens next if the Brexit deal is voted down on Tuesday. Ministers also had to agree to publish the “final and full” legal advice to Cabinet on the withdrawal agreement as the Government was found to be in contempt of Parliament for not already doing so. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Harper said: “The Cabinet’s proposals are not acceptable because they threaten the integrity of our country, keep us trapped indefinitely in a customs union and leave us in a weak negotiating position for our future relationship.” Mr Harper sharply criticised plans for an Irish border ‘backstop’ arrangement.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said: “The Prime Minister said that the EU’s proposal would undermine the UK common market and threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK by creating a customs and regulatory border down the Irish Sea, and no UK prime minister could ever agree to it. “However, regrettably, the Withdrawal Agreement that is currently in front of us does exactly this. “I’m just very disappointed that as a loyal MP I’ve found myself in this situation, that in order to keep to the promises we made just last year in the general election, I’ve been forced to vote against the Cabinet’s proposals. “Keeping promises in politics is important and I think many colleagues also feel they have been misled.”

Theresa May with ministers and Tory MPs after speaking at the start of a five-day debate on the European Union Withdrawal Agreement Credit: PA