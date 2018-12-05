UK Weather Forecast: Cloud and rain sweeping south and east tomorrow.

This Evening and Tonight:This evening, rain across eastern parts clears away and showery outbreaks in the west fizzle out to leave a cloudy, mild night with pockets of drizzle and hill fog, mainly in the west. Persistent rain arrives in the northwest later.

Thursday:Another cloudy, mild day with spells of rain and drizzle, these most persistent across southwestern parts. Some afternoon sunshine across northern Scotland with scattered showers for the northern Isles.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Gales and strong winds develop on Friday with early rain clearing to blustery showers. Winds gradually ease on Saturday with further rain arriving in the west. Sunday, becoming more settled.