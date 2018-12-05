UK Weather Forecast: Heavy rain for Wales and England

Today:Spells of heavy and persistent rain will spread from Wales and southwest England into the rest of England and also to southern Scotland, where some may turn briefly to hill snow. Northern Scotland will stay dry, bright and cold.

Tonight:Rain across eastern parts will soon clear, leaving a mild and damp night. Patchy fog and drizzle will persist over western hills. Further rain will arrive in the northwest later.

Thursday:Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mild with persistent spells of rain or drizzle in the west. Sunny spells and showers are likely in parts of Scotland through the afternoon.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Gales, in places severe, will develop on Friday with rain followed by frequent blustery showers. Saturday will be windy with sunshine and showers, clearing during Sunday as it turns colder.