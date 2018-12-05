Unique Christmas tree in Manchester invites public to donate gifts to homeless people

Artists have carved a 3.5 metre tall ice Christmas tree in Manchester inviting the public to donate gifts to homeless people.

The project is supported by charities Shelter, Penny Appeal and a local Manchester charity, the Booth Centre.

Charlotte Vale from the Booth Centre said: “We would like people to bring unwrapped gifts. These may be toiletries, winter warmers such as hats, scarves, gloves and socks, and food such as cakes, biscuits and chocolates.”

Lindsey Tilston Jones of Shelter said they are “delighted to be part of this project.”

“The gifts, generosity of people and organisations and how this will highlight homelessness in Manchester and beyond. This project will help us to reach more people this Christmas.”