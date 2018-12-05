Police left shocked after spotting this van on a dual carriageway

A gigantic Christmas tree being transported on top of a van on a dual carriageway has left police lost for words.

The photo was taken by one of Devon and Cornwall Police's speed camera vans on the A38 on Saturday.

PC Jane Bickley, a Safety Camera Unit investigator in Plymouth, shared the "shocking image" of a tremendous Christmas tree towering over a van in a bid to warn drivers of transporting a large load.

She wrote on Twitter: "Shocking image spotted on the A38 by one of our speed camera vans over the weekend."

The tree spans across the vehicle and is just inches from touching the main road.

PC Bickley added: "We all know it’s a hectic time of year in the run up to Christmas...but please consider the suitability of your vehicle if transporting such a large load."

Devon and Cornwall Police said the van was spotted between Deep Lane and Marsh Mills on Saturday afternoon.