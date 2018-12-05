William and Kate to make Christmas visit to troops

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are travelling to Cyprus. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make a flying visit to British troops on Wednesday to wish them a "Merry Christmas". They’re seeing troops who will spend the festive season away from their loved ones. Prince William and Kate are travelling to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus where they will bring the troops some messages from their families in the UK. The British military base in Cyprus is currently used for both reconnaissance and bombing missions against ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

Prince William met five-year-old Harry, whose parents will be serving abroad over Christmas. Credit: PA

On Tuesday, the couple hosted a party at Kensington Palace for the children of military personnel from RAF Marham in Norfolk and RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire. They all have one or both parents stationed abroad for Christmas. William and Kate met a boy whose dad is in Cyprus, while his mum posted to Afghanistan. Five-year-old Harry is being looked after for six months by his grandparents. He told us he missed his mum and dad and wanted "loads and loads of presents" from Father Christmas. The Duke played games with Harry and the Duchess told him he was “very brave”.

Kate joined in with the games on the day. Credit: PA