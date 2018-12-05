William and Kate to make Christmas visit to troops
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make a flying visit to British troops on Wednesday to wish them a "Merry Christmas".
They’re seeing troops who will spend the festive season away from their loved ones.
Prince William and Kate are travelling to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus where they will bring the troops some messages from their families in the UK.
The British military base in Cyprus is currently used for both reconnaissance and bombing missions against ISIS in Syria and Iraq.
On Tuesday, the couple hosted a party at Kensington Palace for the children of military personnel from RAF Marham in Norfolk and RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
They all have one or both parents stationed abroad for Christmas.
William and Kate met a boy whose dad is in Cyprus, while his mum posted to Afghanistan. Five-year-old Harry is being looked after for six months by his grandparents.
He told us he missed his mum and dad and wanted "loads and loads of presents" from Father Christmas.
The Duke played games with Harry and the Duchess told him he was “very brave”.
William and Kate will meet Harry's dad in Akrotiri.
The royals will be on the ground for just a few hours after making a 10-hour return flight from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
The Duchess told the military families at the children’s party that, as the wife of "someone whose husband has served", she understood “how it feels when a loved one leaves home to do the job they’re trained for.”
Prince William spent seven years working in the military, most recently as a helicopter pilot for the RAF Search and Rescue based in Anglesey in North Wales.
William and Kate will bring presents and messages to the troops in Cyprus from the families they met in the UK.