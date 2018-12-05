World leaders gather to pay respects to George HW Bush

George W Bush pats his father's casket after delivering an emotional eulogy. Credit: AP

US president Donald Trump joined mourners from all over the world, including the four surviving US presidents, at the state funeral of George HW Bush in Washington DC. Mr Trump and his wife Melania arrived ahead of the Bush family, walking hand-in-hand down the aisle of the National Cathedral. The Trumps sat with three of the surviving presidents and their wives, including Hillary Clinton who the current White House incumbent ran an often nasty campaign with during the 2016 presidential elections. Joining them in the row was Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy and Roslyn Carter. Mr Bush Snr's son and 43rd US president, George W Bush sat with his family, wife Laura Bush, brother Jeb and his wife, in an adjacent pew.

The Trumps sitting with Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton. Credit: AP

The hearse carrying George HW Bush's casket had been driven in a motorcade to the Washington National Cathedral ceremony through streets lined with people, slowing as it drove past the White House. Speaking during one of the four eulogies, former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, who led his country during the years Mr Bush was in office, said "no occupant of the Oval Office was more courageous, more principled, and more honorable than George Herbert Walker Bush." The final eulogy was read by an emotional George W Bush. "To us, his was the brightest of a thousand point of light," he said of his father. "He could tease and needle, but never out of malice.”

The Trumps arrive at the funeral of George HW Bush. Credit: AP

"In victory, he shared credit. When he lost he shouldered the blame. He accepted that failure is a part of living a full life but taught us never to be defined by failure." The former president became choked with emotion as he said his father was the best dad a son or daughter could have. He gave his father's casket a double pat as he walked back to his seat to applause from the congregation.

George HW Bush died aged 94. Credit: AP

The funeral ended three days of remembrance to the Republican president who oversaw the post-Cold War world transition and led a successful Gulf War. World leaders, past and present, were in attendance, including John Major, who was prime minister during much of Mr Bush's four-year term. The two had remained good friends after they left office and Sir John said it had been a “privilege” to have known Mr Bush.

Military pallbearers carried the casket from the Capital to the cathedral. Credit: AP

Prince Charles, representing the Queen, was in attendance, as were German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Jordan's King Abdullah II and the former Kuwaiti Prime Minister Nasser al-Mohammed al-Ahmed al-Sabah. The body of the 41st president had been flown to Washington DC from Houston on 3 December, accompanied by his service dog Sully, who had paid his respects to his master as Mr Bush lay in state at the Capitol rotunda.

Prince Charles and Sir John Major joined Angela Merkel among the mourners. Credit: AP

Mr Trump had been critical of George Bush Sr, mocking the former president's famous “thousand points of light" comment that praised the power of community spirit. He has also been vocally dismissive of Mr Bush's sons, George and Jeb - a former Governor of Florida. George W Bush famously did not vote for the Republican candidate in the 2016 US presidential election. Mr Bush died in the early hours of 3 December aged 94. He served one term as president where he oversaw some of the most monumental events of 20th century, including the end of the Cold War, the fall of the Berlin Wall and a reunified Germany, and the dismantling of the Warsaw Pact.