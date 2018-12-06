Alleged attacker of Syrian schoolboy ‘scared for his life’

A schoolboy alleged to be responsible for an attack on a young Syrian refugee has said he is scared for his life after receiving violent threats.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he and his family had gone into hiding after a video of the incident was widely shared online.

In an interview with English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, a convicted fraudster whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the 16-year-old said he was “scared for my life, scared for my family’s life”.

He said: “My address got put out and there were people turning up at my house in cars, all this type of stuff.”

“We went into hiding because we’ve had all these threats, rape threats, death threats,” he added.

In the footage, the 15-year-old victim is thrown to the ground and threatened with drowning at a school in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.