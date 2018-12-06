Boris Johnson apologises to MPs for failing to declare £52,000 in income

Boris Johnson has offered MPs a "full and unreserved" apology after failing to declare more than £52,000 in income.

The Commons Committee on Standards found that the former foreign secretary had broken House rules by failing to register payments within the required timetable on nine occasions.

MPs have to register any changes to their financial interests each month, but the former Cabinet minister's registrations were late on four separate occasions, involving nine payments, the parliamentary sleaze watchdog found.

On Thursday, Mr Johnson publicly apologised in the House of Commons.

Kathryn Stone, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, said the number of late registrations suggested a "lack of attention to the House’s requirements, rather than inadvertent error".

But the Committee said there were no grounds for supposing Mr Johnson "intended to deceive the House or the general public about the level of his remuneration", though criticised his "over-casual attitude" to the rules.