CBI predicts steady growth under smooth Brexit – but warns against no-deal

Britain can expect steady economic growth if it leaves the European Union in an orderly way, according to the head of the CBI – but she warned a no-deal outcome would blow such predictions “out of the water”.

CBI director general Carolyn Fairbairn said businesses, jobs and living standards would be “severely” hurt if the UK crashed out of the EU.

Yet she predicted the UK could expect “steady economic growth”, with improvements in business investment and continuing export growth over two years under a “smooth” Brexit.

The business organisation said it expected GDP growth of 1.3% for 2018, 1.4% in 2019 and 1.6% in 2020, if the UK succeeds in securing an “orderly Brexit” next year with the Government’s Withdrawal Agreement being ratified.

It suggested the key drivers behind the growth forecast included a gradual improvement in household spending growth, “modest” business investment growth and slightly more support from Government consumption.

The Government’s deal is not perfect. But it is the only offer on the table that can protect our economy, reduce uncertainty and open up a route to a decent trade deal in the future.