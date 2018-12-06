David Davis: MPs must drive a stake through the heart of Theresa May’s Brexit deal and 'bury it'

Former Brexit secretary David Davis has urged MPs to kill the Brexit deal. Credit: PA

David Davis has called on MPs to vote down Theresa May’s Brexit deal and “make sure the stake goes through its heart and it gets buried at the crossroads” so it cannot be resurrected. The former Brexit secretary echoed other Leave-supporting MPs in saying the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement was worse than staying in the EU, adding “neither is a good option”. In a wide-ranging interview with The House political magazine, he also played down the risks from no-deal Brexit on the pound, saying it was “not a bad thing” if sterling took a hit. He also warned Brexiteer MPs would conduct a “Parliamentary guerilla war” against any attempts to engineer a second EU referendum.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Davis told the magazine Mrs May’s deal was “no good at any level” and she should not be allowed to bring it back again if, as widely expected, she loses the December 11 meaningful vote. He said: “She’ll look at the size of the rebellion. She’ll also look at what’s said by key players and try to segment it to see whether or not there’s a coalition she can build to still deliver something like what she’s got. “So, the first thing is to stop that happening. “This deal is no good at any level. It’s no good in terms of sovereignty, it’s no good in terms of economic future, it’s no good in terms of upsides. “We’ve got to make sure that this doesn’t come back. We’ve got to make sure the stake goes through its heart and it gets buried at the crossroads.” Mr Davis repeated his support for a “Canada+++” that he believes can be negotiated with Brussels before March 29. But he also hit out at the “conventional wisdom” that the UK had the most to lose from a no-deal Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.