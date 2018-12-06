- ITV Report
Engineers accused of damaging 6000-year-old platform at Stonehenge
Highways England have been accused of accidentally drilling a hole into a 6,000-year-old structure near Stonehenge by archaeologists.
Work is being done ahead of a tunnel building process at the site. Drilling has started at Blick Mead and the archaeologists are accusing engineers of making a three-metre-deep hole (10ft) in a man-made structure consisting of bone and flint.
Both Highways England and archaeologists are meeting at the site on Thursday to discuss the matter.
Experts were previously fearful that the work to build a tunnel and flyover in the area would impact on water levels, which could damage items preserved in waterlogged ground. Highways England have promised to monitor water levels at the site.
The supposedly damaged platform preserved the hoof prints of an aurochs, giant prehistoric cattle which are now extinct.
David Jacques, a senior research fellow at the University of Buckingham, told the Daily Telegraph: “This is a travesty. We took great care to excavate this platform and the aurochs’ hoofprints. We believe hunters considered this area to be a sacred place even before Stonehenge. These monster cows – double the size of normal cattle – provided food for 300 people, so were revered.
“If the tunnel goes ahead the water table will drop and all the organic remains will be destroyed. It may be that there are footprints here which would be the earliest tangible signs of life at Stonehenge. If the remains aren’t preserved we may never be able to understand why Stonehenge was built.”
Highways England say they do not know of any damage caused but are meeting the professor on Thursday.
A Highways England spokesperson said: “We are not aware of any damage being caused to archaeological layers. We notified Professor David Jacques of the locations of our water table monitoring, and have adhered to guidelines in carrying out the work. We have also kept Prof Jacques informed and we will be meeting him today.
“Our assessments so far indicate that construction of the scheme will have no significant effects on the Blick Mead area, and we are undertaking this further hydrogeological investigation at Prof Jacques’ request in order to ensure the scheme continues to have no significant effect on the Blick Mead area.
“The works have been undertaken in a highly professional manner, with an archaeologist on site and with due care being exercised at all times.”