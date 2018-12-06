Engineers accused of damaging 6000-year-old platform at Stonehenge

Stonehenge. Credit: PA

Highways England have been accused of accidentally drilling a hole into a 6,000-year-old structure near Stonehenge by archaeologists. Work is being done ahead of a tunnel building process at the site. Drilling has started at Blick Mead and the archaeologists are accusing engineers of making a three-metre-deep hole (10ft) in a man-made structure consisting of bone and flint. Both Highways England and archaeologists are meeting at the site on Thursday to discuss the matter. Experts were previously fearful that the work to build a tunnel and flyover in the area would impact on water levels, which could damage items preserved in waterlogged ground. Highways England have promised to monitor water levels at the site. The supposedly damaged platform preserved the hoof prints of an aurochs, giant prehistoric cattle which are now extinct.

Work is being carried out around Stonehenge. Credit: PA

David Jacques, a senior research fellow at the University of Buckingham, told the Daily Telegraph: “This is a travesty. We took great care to excavate this platform and the aurochs’ hoofprints. We believe hunters considered this area to be a sacred place even before Stonehenge. These monster cows – double the size of normal cattle – provided food for 300 people, so were revered. “If the tunnel goes ahead the water table will drop and all the organic remains will be destroyed. It may be that there are footprints here which would be the earliest tangible signs of life at Stonehenge. If the remains aren’t preserved we may never be able to understand why Stonehenge was built.”