Former Tesco directors cleared of £250m fraud and false accounting

Two former Tesco directors have been cleared of fraud and false accounting in relation to the company’s profits being overstated by £250 million.

Chris Bush, former UK managing director, and John Scouler, former UK food commercial director, were accused of being aware that income was being wrongly included in the company’s financial records to meet targets and make Tesco look financially healthier than it was.

The firm’s shares plummeted by nearly 12%, wiping £2 billion off the share value, when Tesco said in September 2014 that a statement the previous month had overstated profits by about a quarter of a billion pounds.

But on Thursday at Southwark Crown Court, the jury was told they were acquitted at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.