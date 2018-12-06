Nominees for Golden Globes 2019 announced

Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant will go head-to-head at the 76th annual Golden Globes after being nominated for their television roles.

They were both nominated in the category of best performance by an actor limited series made for TV

Cumberbatch was recognised for his leading part in Patrick Melrose while Grant got a nod for A Very English Scandal.

Presenters including Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater revealed the Globes nominations in Los Angeles on Thursday.