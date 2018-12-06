- ITV Report
Nominees for Golden Globes 2019 announced
Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant will go head-to-head at the 76th annual Golden Globes after being nominated for their television roles.
They were both nominated in the category of best performance by an actor limited series made for TV
Cumberbatch was recognised for his leading part in Patrick Melrose while Grant got a nod for A Very English Scandal.
Presenters including Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater revealed the Globes nominations in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Who's nominated for what?
Best Television Comedy
- Barry
- The Good Place
- Kidding
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Animated Film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language
- Capernaum (Lebanon)
- Girl (Belgium)
- Never Look Away (Germany)
- Roma (Mexico)
- Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Television Limited Series or Movie
- The Alienist
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Escape at Dannemora
- Sharp Objects
- A Very English Scandal
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
- Amy Adams
- Patricia Arquette
- Connie Britton
- Laura Dern
- Regina King
Best Actress in a TV series in the Musical or Comedy Category
- Kristen Bell for 'The Good Place'
- Candice Bergen for 'Murphy Brown'
- Alison Brie for 'GLOW'
- Rachel Brosnahan for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
- Debra Messing for 'Will & Grace'
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Amy Adams for 'Vice'
- Claire Foy for 'First Man'
- Regina King for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
- Emma Stone for 'The Favourite'
- Rachel Weisz for 'The Favourite'
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Mahershala Ali for 'Green Brook'
- Timothee Chalamet for 'Beautiful Boy'
- Adam Driver for 'BlacKkKlansman'
- Richard E. Grant for 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
- Sam Rockwell for 'Vice'
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (musical or comedy)
- Christian Bale for 'Vice'
- Lin-Manuel Miranda for 'Mary Poppins Returns'
- Viggo Mortensen for 'Green Book'
- Robert Redford for 'The Old Man & The Gun'
- John C Reilly for 'Stan & Ollie'
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen for 'Who is America'
- Jim Carrey for 'Kidding
- Michael Douglas for 'The Kominsky Method'
- Donald Glover for 'Atlanta'
- Bill Hader for 'Barry'
Best Actress in a Drama TV series
- Catriona Balfe for Outlander
- Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaids Tale
- Sandra Oh for Killing Eve
- Julia Roberts for Homecoming
- Keri Russell in The Americans
Best Actor in a Drama TV series
- Jason Bateman for 'Ozark'
- Stephan James for 'Homecoming'
- Richard Madden for 'Bodyguard'
- Billy Porter for 'Pose'
- Matthew Rhys for 'The Americans'
Best Television Series - Drama
- The Americans
- Bodyguard
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- Pose
Best original song - motion picture
- 'All The Stars' in Black Panther
- 'Girl In The Movies' in Dumplin'
- 'Requiem For A Private War' in A Private War
- 'Revelation' in Boy Erased
- 'Shallow' in A Star Is Born
Best director - motion picture
- Bradley Cooper for 'A Star Is Born'
- Alfonso Cuaron for 'Roma'
- Peter Farrelly for 'Green Book'
- Spike Lee for 'BlacKkKlansman'
- Adam McKay for 'Vice'
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Vice
Best motion picture - drama
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
- Glenn Close for 'The Wife'
- Lady Gaga for 'A Star Is Born'
- Nicole Kidman for 'Destroyer'
- Melissa McCarthy for 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
- Rosamund Pike for 'A Private War'
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host The Globes, which is to be held on January 6, 2019.
Oh won a 2006 Golden Globe for Grey's Anatomy and this year became the first actress of Asian ethnicity to receive an Emmy nomination for drama series lead for Killing Eve.
Samberg won two Golden Globes in 2014 for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, for best comedy actor and as a producer.
Samberg was the 2016 Emmy Awards host, while Oh is a newcomer to handling emcee duties for a major ceremony.
The news comes just a day after the Oscars announced Kevin Hart is to host next year's ceremony.
The three-hour Golden Globes ceremony next month will be held in Beverly Hills.