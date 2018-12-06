Greens urge Nicola Sturgeon to legislate for ‘Climate Emergency’

Legislation being brought forward at Holyyood to help tackle climate change needs to be upgraded to a “Climate Emergency Bill”, Scottish Greens said.

The party is calling on SNP ministers to stengthen the provisions in its Climate Change (Emissions Reductions targets) (Scotland) (Bill).

Green co-convener Patrick Harvie made the plea after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon returned from international climate change talks in Poland.

His party is calling for the legislation to include a target for Scotland to reach “net zero” emissions by 2040, compared to government proposals to cut emissions by at least 90% by 2050.

Greens also want an interim target to cut emissions by 77% by 2030 and for a ten-point plan setting out various changes to be produced within a year.

These could include increased funding for walking and cycling, more reliable and cheaper public transport and a new tax on single use plastics.