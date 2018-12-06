How to fill an ice rink - hockey fans donate 34,000 teddies to charity

More than 34,000 teddy bears were thrown onto an ice rink during an ice hockey game in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

This footage shows the moment fans launched the cuddly toys onto the rink as part of a charity collection for local associations.

The venue in the town of Hershey, was hosting a match between home team the Hershey Bears and visiting team, the Binghamton Devils.

The Hershey Bears thanked their fans on social media and announced that 34,798 teddy bears had been collected - a new world record, it said.

The count is even more remarkable when considering the venue seats a mere 10,500 people.