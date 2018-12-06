‘Little evidence’ Scots are more liberal on immigration

There is “remarkably little evidence” that public opinion in Scotland is more liberal towards immigration than in England and Wales, according to a study.

The National Centre for Social Research found voters for some parties north of the border have a less positive view of immigration than counterparts in other parts of the UK.

The study, led by Professor John Curtice, analysed responses to the Scottish Social Attitude Survey and British Social Attitude Survey.

Overall, it was found more people think that immigration is good for the British economy than believe it is bad.

While a “substantial proportion” of the population said immigration is neither good or bad for the economy, the number of positive responses to the surveys outweighed the negative.

Comparing the responses from Scotland and England and Wales it was found there is “remarkably little evidence that public opinion in Scotland is any more liberal towards immigration”.

When looking at differences across the UK, it was found that those who voted for the Conservatives or Labour in Scotland “do appear to be somewhat less likely” than the supporters of those parties in England and Wales to take a positive view of the economic consequences of immigration.