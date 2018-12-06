Andrea Leadsom shows off her ‘flounce’ after Labour MP apologises for ‘sexist’ remark

Andrea Leadsom showed off her “flouncing” technique in the Commons after a Labour MP apologised for making a “sexist” remark towards her.

Barry Sheerman said sorry for using the term about the Commons Leader during a terse exchange last month.

But Ms Leadsom laughed off the situation this morning by showing off her 'flouncing' in the House.

During Business Questions Mr Sheerman (Huddersfield) said to the Cabinet minister: “The last time we were together in this room I said she flounced.

“I didn’t realise that was a disrespectful or sexist term.

“I used it and I apologise profoundly.”

Ms Leadsom replied: “I’m really grateful to him for his apology which is unnecessary, he has already apologised privately.”

She added: “I have been practising my flounce, I’m not sure I have perfected it yet…”

Labour MPs then shouted at her to show the House, at which point she said “OK, you ready” before laughingly throwing her arm extravagantly over her head and turning to leave.

The Conservative added: “I wasn’t quite sure what a flounce was, but anyway.”

And she jokingly added to Mr Sheerman: “I know his daughters told him off so I’d just like to put that on the record.

“We know a bit of sexism when we see it coming!”

At the last Business Questions the Labour MP had become annoyed with the minister, accusing her of not listening to him.

After she then left, he said: “In all my time here I have never seen a Leader of the House act with such disrespect and then flounce out of the chamber, and her officials follow out in that way, showing their dislike for something an MP had just said.”