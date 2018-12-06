More than 40 people’s convictions quashed after forensics ‘data tampering’ probe

More than 40 people have had criminal convictions quashed following an investigation into alleged data tampering at a forensics lab, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has said.

The NPCC’s forensics lead, Chief Constable James Vaughan, said on Thursday the drug-driving prosecutions had been reversed following fresh testing.

So far some 2,700 cases have been re-analysed out more than 10,500 identified as potentially being affected by data manipulation at Randox Testing Services (RTS).

Forty people who had either pleaded guilty or been convicted of drug-driving had their prosecutions overturned following the reanalysis, Mr Vaughan said.

One other had a conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a legal battle.

The officer added more than 50 further drug-driving investigations were dropped before prosecutions were won, with this number likely to rise.

Mr Vaughan described the scandal as a “serious breach of integrity” of an unprecedented scale in living memory in UK forensic science.

The re-investigation of cases since 2014 was launched in January last year after allegations emerged that scientists had manipulated forensics data at an RTS site in Manchester.

Two men, aged 31 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice by Greater Manchester Police and have been bailed until January.