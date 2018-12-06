New law on health and social care staffing faces first Holyrood vote

Proposed new legislation to enshrine safe levels of health and care staff in law is expected to pass its first hurdle at Holyrood later.

The Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Bill was put forward following concerns about staffing levels and workforce planning in the NHS and by care providers.

If passed, the bill would put enhanced existing workforce planning tools on a statutory footing, aiming to ensure safe and appropriate staffing levels.

In a recent report, Holyrood’s Health and Sport Committee, which has been scrutinising the proposed legislation, backed the general principles of the Bill.

However, MSPs on the committee have asked for more detail on how staff numbers and care quality will be assessed, monitored and reported.

They also raised concerns about a danger of resources being skewed towards the hospital sector in order to meet the initial requirements set out in the legislation.

They committee called on the government to “reflect on” staff such as paramedics, radiographers, physiotherapists and others, collectively known as Allied Health Professionals, being excluded from the legislation.