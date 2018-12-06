One dead and five missing after two US warplanes crash off Japan

One of two crew members recovered after two US warplanes collided and crashed off Japan’s coast early is dead and five others remain missing, the US military said. The Marine Corps said the other recovered crew member was in fair condition. It said an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet and a KC-130 Hercules refuelling aircraft collided during training after taking off from their base in Iwakuni, near Hiroshima. The seven crew members included two in the F/A-18 and five in the KC-130.

The Marines said in a statement that the two planes were involved in routine training, including aerial refuelling, but that it was still investigating what was happening when the accident occurred. The crash took place 200 miles off the coast, according to the US military. Japanese officials said it occurred closer to the coast, about 60 miles, and that is where the search and rescue mission found the two crew members.

Japan's Coast Guard ship during the sarch operation

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force, which dispatched aircraft and vessels to join in the search operation, said Japanese rescuers found one of the crew from the fighter jet in stable condition. The Marines said the crew member was taken to a hospital on the base in Iwakuni and was in fair condition, but did not provide any other details. Japan’s coast guard also joined the search.

