Plan to make Scottish brewing £1bn industry by 2030

Beer drinkers are being urged to support Scottish breweries over the festive season as a new strategy is launched to grow the sector into a £1 billion industry.

The national agency for the food and drink industry, Scotland Food & Drink, said it hopes to make Scottish brewed beer the “most desirable in the world”.

It says brewing needs to be promoted as a career choice, and help should be given to beer companies to reach new markets.

They are among the recommendations of a plan drafted following the findings of a study by the Brewing Industry Leadership Group, commissioned by Scotland Food & Drink.