Shoplifter's order wish list for customers found by police

Police have recovered a shoplifter's Christmas shopping list of goods to steal for customers.

The wish list was recovered from a handbag of the known shoplifter in Swindon town centre after security guards attempted to stop her stealing from Debenhams.

The thief escaped and remains at large but police believe she was stealing to order in time for Christmas.

One customer, called "Colleen", wanted girls' clothes aged five to six, a men’s medium grey coat and lamb chops/steaks.

Another pair of associates, known as "Tall P and Tasha", were after Gucci perfumes while "Jimmy" wanted medium and large tracksuits, men’s trainers in various sizes and aftershave.