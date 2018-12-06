Theresa May takes Brexit break to bring Christmas cheer to Downing Street

Theresa May took a break from Brexit to switch on the Downing Street Christmas lights with the help of three children who won a competition to design her official Christmas cards. As the Brexit debate rumbled on for its third of five days in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister illuminated Downing Street by switching on the Christmas tree lights with help from the competition winners from her constituency of Maidenhead. Chloe Hathaway, Amelie Beard and Dexter van Elkan, all aged nine, joined Mrs May and the Military Wives Choir outside Number 10 on Thursday. The 22ft Christmas tree was provided by John Junor from the Farr North Christmas Trees in Inverness, after being chosen by the British Christmas Tree Growers Association, who have provided the tree for 20 years.

The three winning Christmas card designs. Credit: Twitter/Number 10

Military families were also present, with more than a dozen of forces’ families from the Army, RAF, Royal Marines and veterans joining the festivities. Responding to a reporter who asked if she had a “Christmas wish”, The Prime Minister said: “I wish everybody a very happy, peaceful Christmas.” Ahead of the switch on, a number of cabinet members were seen leaving Number 10, including the Home Secretary Sajid Javid. Downing Street said there was not a full Cabinet meeting.

Theresa May and her husband Philip select the winning designs. Credit: Twitter/Number 10

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “I was delighted that so many forces’ families could join me in Downing Street today for the switching on of the Christmas lights. “While Christmas is a time of celebration, it can be a difficult time for our servicemen and women, many of whom will be serving abroad and separated from their loved ones. “We are all immensely grateful for their courage and their dedication and I would like to wish them, and their families, a very happy Christmas.”

The Military Wives Choir sang carols outside Number 10. Credit: PA