Millions of O2 users stuck offline in mobile phone blackout
Millions of O2 mobile phone users have been left unable to access the internet because of a technical fault.
The mobile network said it had set up an urgent investigation after customers reported being able to get online or use mobile date from the early hours of Thursday.
ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi said that around 25 million mobile phone users had affected.
Other mobile networks, including Sky, Tesco and Giffgaff also experienced problems because they use O2 services.
Responding to the issue, O2 said: "We are aware our customers are unable to use data this morning."
"Our technical teams are working on the issue with high priority. We are really sorry and working as hard and as fast as we can to fix this."
The service status page of the O2 website added that "voice calls are working OK" and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
However, many people reported difficulties in accessing the service status page itself.
O2 said it would share further updates as soon as they were available