Millions of O2 users stuck offline in mobile phone blackout

Millions of O2 mobile phone users have been left unable to access the internet because of a technical fault.

The mobile network said it had set up an urgent investigation after customers reported being able to get online or use mobile date from the early hours of Thursday.

ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi said that around 25 million mobile phone users had affected.

Other mobile networks, including Sky, Tesco and Giffgaff also experienced problems because they use O2 services.