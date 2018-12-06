Top British companies won’t meet diversity target until 2066

FTSE 100 companies will take nearly half a century to meet a Government-backed target to have at least one ethnic minority director on their board, according to a recruitment firm.

Green Park said efforts to get more women in leadership roles are paying dividends, but not for black, Asian and minority ethnic men and women.

It said top firms are currently on course to miss the Government’s diversity target to have at least one ethnic minority member on their board by 2021, and that on current rates of progress – with one extra company each year – they will not meet this target until 2066.

Sir John Parker, former chairman of miner Anglo American, conducted a review on boardroom diversity in 2016 and set the 2021 target for blue-chip companies. FTSE 250 companies have until 2024.

Green Park’s analysis revealed that half of FTSE 100 firms do not have any non-white directors or executive committee members. Excluding non-executive directors, two-thirds of Britain’s companies still have an all-white leadership team.

Female representation on boards has increased, with women now making up more than a quarter of board members, although many of these are in non-executive director roles rather than executive director positions.