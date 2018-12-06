Two found after US warplanes crash off Japan

A Marine refuelling plane and a fighter jet have crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan’s south-western coast after colliding, with rescuers finding two of the seven crew members. The US Marine Corps said that the 2am crash involved an F/A-18 fighter jet and a KC-130 refuelling aircraft during regular refuelling training after the planes took off from their base in Iwakuni, near Hiroshima in western Japan. The crash took place 200 miles off the coast, according to the US military.

Japanese officials said it occurred closer to the coast, about 60 miles, and that is where the search and rescue mission found two crew members. The two aircraft were carrying seven crew members in total, two in the F/A-18 and five others in the KC-130, when they collided and crashed into the sea south of the Muroto Cape on Shikoku island in southwestern Japan. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A F/A-18 jet at United States Marine Corps air station in Iwakuni, western Japan Credit: Kyodo News via AP