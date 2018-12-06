Two US warplanes crash off Japan coast

Two American warplanes have crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan’s south-western coast after a midair collision.

Rescuers found one of the seven crew members in stable condition while searching for the others, officials said.

The US Marine Corps said the crash involved an F/A-18 fighter jet and a KC-130 tanker aircraft.

Japan’s Defence Ministry said the two aircraft carrying seven crew members in total collided and crashed into the sea about 60 miles south of the Muroto Cape on Shikoku island in south-western Japan.