What the papers say – December 6

Brexit, the funeral of George HW Bush and the release of Facebook documents all make the front pages on Thursday. The Daily Telegraph reports that the EU is prepared to discuss extending Article 50 if Theresa May’s Brexit plan is rejected next week.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox accused Tory rebels of attempting to “steal Brexit from the British people” amid a growing consensus the Prime Minister will have to resign if MPs block her agreement, The Sun says.

The Daily Express reports that Mrs May was desperately trying to win over the rebels and had offered MPs a parliamentary veto on the controversial Northern Ireland backstop. The issue of the backstop was reignited after the publication of legal advice which said the UK could become bogged down in protracted negotiations with the EU if it tried to exit the arrangement, the Financial Times says.

According to The Times, Cabinet ministers are urging the PM to delay next week’s vote amid fears she will suffer a huge defeat that could bring down the Government. The paper also features an image of a tearful George W Bush beside the coffin of his father at the 41st president’s funeral.

The Guardian carries a photo of current president Donald Trump sitting alongside his predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and their wives at the funeral. The paper leads on the release of internal emails which showed Facebook staff discussed selling access to user data to major advertisers in 2012.

The Metro runs with the same story and says the social network came under fire for “spying” on people’s calls, texts and use of apps.

An investigation into how big firms harvest and trade personal data leads the Daily Mail.

In other news, the Independent reports that an Oxford professor’s evidence to the High Court suggested it was “very likely” the UK voted for Brexit because of illegal overspending by the Vote Leave campaign.

The Daily Mirror urges an end to the UK’s “knife epidemic” as it carries a picture of a young person brandishing a blade which it claims was taken outside a school.

And the i reports on calls for newborns to be routinely DNA-tested to discover their risk of getting cancer and other diseases.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star says a school has been criticised for asking children to find out whether Father Christmas is real.