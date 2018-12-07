Accountants reveal fears about no-deal Brexit in new study

Almost two-thirds of finance professionals expect a no-deal Brexit but more than half say their companies are not prepared.

The Brexit survey polled more than 400 members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (Icas) in November, during the week that the draft withdrawal deal was published and agreed.

A no-deal Brexit is either “very likely” or “quite likely”, according to 65% of the finance professionals.

Should the UK leave the EU in March without a Withdrawal Agreement in place, fewer than half (45%) of respondents believe their organisation is either “very prepared” or “quite prepared” for the implications, 41% say it is unprepared while 14% do not know.

There is a disparity between large and small organisations, however, with 51% of large organisations thought to be ‘prepared’ compared with 33% of small and medium enterprises.

Accountants’ expectations have changed since the group’s last survey, with 29% now expecting the UK to end up in the EU Customs Union but not the Single Market, up from 17% in the summer.