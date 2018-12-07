Are you one of the scan scammers losing supermarkets 10% of profits each year?

ITV News has seen new research showing how customers are cheating at self-checkout machines.

The study which is conducted for retailers is based on 140 million transactions.

It shows how store theft increases when shoppers do their own scanning.

But a new generation of security systems is out to catch the thieves.

The research given to us by ECR Shrinkage Group, a specialist research organisation, shows grocery stores with self-scanning can suffer between 30% and 70% more losses than stores without it.