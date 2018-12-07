Disabled car supplier accused of overcharging customers by £390m - as boss resigns over £2.2m bonus

Motability Operations was investigated by the National Audit Office. Credit: PA

A company which supplies cars to people with disabilities has been accused of overcharging customers by £390 million over the past 10 years. People who receive mobility welfare payments can arrange for their money to be transferred to Motability Operations in return for a leased car, along with insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance. But public spending watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO) said Motability’s own forecasts on the future value of used cars have been out of line with the market average, resulting in customers being charged £390m “more than was required” to cover lease costs since 2008. The chief executive of taxpayer-supported Motability Operations, Mike Betts, has now resigned after the NAO inquiry found he was in line for a bonus worth £1.86m in September - likely to reach around £2.2m by 2022. The Work and Pensions and Treasury Committees have previously labelled his £1.7m salary "totally unacceptable".

Motability is made up of the operations business and two charities, accounting for about 10 per cent of all new cars bought in the UK. The NAO found that remuneration for executive directors has been “generous” and linked to performance targets set at levels “easily exceeded” since 2008. As a result, in the first seven years of a bonus scheme, five executive directors received £15.3m in total. As of March 31, the business also held £2.62 billion in reserves; and benefits from certain tax concessions which, in 2017, were worth up to £888m. The Work and Pensions and Treasury Committees said potential rival companies cannot compete with Motability because of the substantial tax breaks it gets from the government which no other firm is entitled to, meaning it does not face any competitive pressure when tendering for the contract to run the scheme.

£2.62bn held in reserves by Motability Operations on March 31

£15.3m in bonuses paid out to five executive directors in seven years

£888m received in tax breaks from the government

The watchdog found there had been a "limited effort" to understand why only 36 per cent (614,000) of eligible customers use the scheme - though commended the firm for achieving a 99 per cent satisfaction rate. It also said the company's lease rates were 44 per cent lower than the market rate.

Motability accounts for about 10% of all new cars bought in the UK. Credit: PA