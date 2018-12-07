British round-the-world sailor Susie Goodall rescued after being stranded in Southern Ocean

Susie being winched to safety by MRCC Chile. Credit: Twitter/MRCC Chile

A British woman sailing solo in a round-the-world race has been rescued after a vicious storm in the Southern Ocean destroyed her mast and knocked her unconscious. Susie Goodall tweeted to say she was “on the ship” and had a "very good hot drink" after Chilean authorities directed Hong Kong-registered cargo ship MV Tian Fu to help the stricken sailor on Friday. The 29-year-old had been competing in the Golden Globe Race – a 30,000 nautical mile solo and non-stop circumnavigation. Before she sent out her mayday call she was fourth placed in the competition.

Susie Goodall during a trial sail across the Atlantic before the race. Credit: Golden Globe Race

On the Golden Globe Race website, officials said they have been in regular radio contact with Goodall since she regained consciousness. Goodall lost her mast in the Southern Ocean around 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn near the southern tip of South America on Wednesday. She was the youngest entrant and the sole female in the demanding race. She has so far spent more than five months at sea.

Goodall’s messages to race officials chronicled the disaster that disabled her boat and saw her competition brought to an end. On Wednesday at around 8.30am, she tweeted: “Taking a hammering! Wondering what on earth I’m doing out here” and sent her position. Four hours later, she said: “Dismasted. Hull OK. No form of jury rig. Total loss” and updated her position. Next she said: “Interior total wreck. Liferaft OK,” followed by an update on her injury: “Nasty head bang as boat pitchpoled. Unbelievably roly now.” And a minute later: “Totally & utterly gutted!”

Goodall and her Rustler 36 yacht DHL Starlight. Credit: Golden Globe Race