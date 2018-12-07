Dad teaches daughter lesson about bullying by making her walk five miles to school in Ohio

A father in Ohio who made his daughter walk five miles (8km) to school as a punishment for bullying has sparked a parenting debate.

Matt Cox decided to teach his 10-year-old daughter a lesson after she had bullied another student and was banned from riding her school bus for the second time this school year.

When his daughter told him about her suspension on Friday, she said he would have to drive her to school.

Mr Cox shared the video of his daughter Kirsten walking on Facebook which has since been viewed more than 15 million times and provoked thousands of responses from people across the world.

"As you see this morning, she is learning otherwise," he said in the video, before adding the temperature outside was 2C (36F) degrees.