- ITV Report
Dad teaches daughter lesson about bullying by making her walk five miles to school in Ohio
A father in Ohio who made his daughter walk five miles (8km) to school as a punishment for bullying has sparked a parenting debate.
Matt Cox decided to teach his 10-year-old daughter a lesson after she had bullied another student and was banned from riding her school bus for the second time this school year.
When his daughter told him about her suspension on Friday, she said he would have to drive her to school.
Mr Cox shared the video of his daughter Kirsten walking on Facebook which has since been viewed more than 15 million times and provoked thousands of responses from people across the world.
"As you see this morning, she is learning otherwise," he said in the video, before adding the temperature outside was 2C (36F) degrees.
Kirsten is seen walking alongside a road, carrying a backpack and school belongings while her father followed behind in a car.
He explained why he has made this a form of punishment and said: "Let me make this extremely clear, bullying is unacceptable, this is my small way of trying to stop it in my household."
He also expressed many children feel entitled to privileges such as being dropped off to school in the morning.
"I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this and that's alright," he added.
"I am doing what I feel is right to teach my daughter a lesson and to stop her from bullying."
Some people have criticised the punishment as being too harsh, while others agreed with making the girl walk, but didn't think Cox should have posted publicly about it.
Mr Cox said his daughter's trek had served its purpose.
He wrote his daughter: "Still has all her extremities intact is happy and healthy and seems to have a new outlook on bullying as well as a new appreciation for some of the simple things in life she used to take for granted."