From mini-Merkel to the new Macron: Who's in line to replace Angela Merkel as Europe's most powerful leader?

The three most popular candidates may be running a two-person race. Credit: AP

By ITV News Digital Producer Aspel Brown

Three candidates are running a tight race to replace Angela Merkel as the head of Germany's largest political party when she steps down as chancellor in 2021. The future leader will be confirmed at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party conference on Friday. So who is in line to become Europe's de facto most powerful leader and what would be the repercussions for Germany and Europe? German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's Political Correspondent Kate Brady gives ITV News the lowdown on the trio - from "mini-Merkel" to a possible "new Macron" - and explains why Mrs Merkel may be forced to make way earlier than planned.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer - 'The Mini Merkel'

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is the candidate closest to the current leader and is popular in both Saarland and Berlin. Credit: AP

Front runner Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer - also known as AKK - has been winning over the public with her centrist views and has been given the nickname 'Mini Merkel'. Kate Brady told ITV News: "Out of the three candidates she is the most like Merkel although she is a little more conservative, having questioned things like marriage equality in previous years." She added: "In recent weeks she has tried to distance herself from the 'mini Merkel' label, which she was given because their policies are very similar, choosing to focus on social policy." Merkel's protege could become the second female leader elected in the history of the party. However, her leadership may be too safe for Germany as many are leaning towards the political right in a shake-up from Mrs Merkel after she departs. While she has served very successfully as the former prime minister for the state of Saarland, she does not hold a cabinet position and has announced she will step-down as the CDU's general secretary if she loses.

Friedrich Merz - 'The Comeback Kid'

Friedrich Merz attempts to make his comeback after he left politics in the early 2000s. Credit: AP

Friedrich Merz bitterly departed politics in the early 2000s after he was ousted by Mrs Merkel but he could be ready to make a comeback and "get his revenge". Backed by political heavyweight former CDU leader Wolfgang Schäuble, he has since caught the attention of many conservative voters as he moves the party closer to the right. "Merz is the one who could cause the most trouble," Brady said. She added: "If he is elected and there is any friction between him and Merkel it could be a problem for the party which is very fragile at the moment and could lead to an early election." The witty candidate is a threat to rival Ms Kramp-Larrenbauer and a win for him could be a win for other parties as they plan to redefine themselves, she said: "The two big tent parties are both having a rethink about where they stand and getting more in-line with their roots."

Jens Spahn - 'The new Macron'

Health Minister Jens Spahn is the youngest candidate at 38 and has been ruled out by many. Credit: AP

As the youngest of the three candidates, Health Minister Jens Spahn has been an unlikely candidate from the start and has now been ruled out by most. The 38-year-old has only served at his role for less than a year but has been a vocal critic of Chancellor Merkel. Spahn has pushed the focus away from immigration talk to discuss health, pension and education which are important issues in Germany at the moment as reforms take place. With his "age and ambition", he has been compared to French President Emmanuel Macron and a young David Cameron but may not reach the same success with his lack of experience. "Holding onto his cabinet position is the most important thing for him and if Friedrich Merz wins, I could see him building a career off the back of it," Brady said. She added: "Maybe 10 years down the line he could be leader."

Why could Merkel go sooner than planned?

Angela Merkel announced she would not run again as party leader but will still hold on as Chancellor until 2021. Credit: AP