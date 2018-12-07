Labour calls for rail fares freeze to help ‘fed up’ ScotRail travellers

Scottish Labour is calling on the Finance Secretary to include a freeze on rail fares north of the border in next week’s Holyrood Budget. Richard Leonard demanded that the Scottish Government work with ScotRail bosses to prevent planned price hikes from kicking in on January 2. The Scottish Labour leader insisted this was “the right thing to do” in the wake of “worsening” performance by the rail operator. He made the plea ahead of Finance Secretary Derek Mackay unveiling his Budget for 2019-20 to Holyrood on December 12.

It was recently announced that ticket prices in Scotland are to rise by an average of 2.8% from January 2 – below the average UK rise of 3.1%. However the cost of peak-time season tickets and any-time day tickets is to go up by 3.2%. This could see commuters between Milngavie and Edinburgh having to pay just over £4,730 for an annual pass, an increase of £146.69 on this year, Labour calculated. The party’s analysis also showed a season ticket between Glasgow and Dundee could increase by £174.34 to more than £5,622. Mr Leonard said: “I don’t want to hear excuses, I’m fed up with it, and the passengers who use the services are fed up as well.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard Credit: Lesley Martin/PA