Lib Dem leader backs Paralympian Lauren Steadman to lift Glitterball trophy

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable has revealed he is backing Paralympian Lauren Steadman to lift the Glitterball trophy in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The former coalition Business Secretary, who is an accomplished ballroom dancer, said he was “following it closely” and voting.

He also waded into the debate surrounding this year’s celebrity line-up, arguing the inclusion of two “semi-professionals” in the shape of singer Ashley Roberts and Steps star Faye Tozer was “not a level playing field”.

Asked if he was following the latest series of the BBC One dance show, Sir Vince told the Press Association: “Yes I am following it closely. The thing that worries me this year … I think what’s unfortunate this year, you’ve got these two semi-professionals Faye and Ashley, who are outstandingly good, but it’s not a level playing field is it? They are competing with people who are starting from scratch.”