Ministers dispatched across the UK to sell May's deal to a Brexit-weary Britain

The prime minister has sent out 30 ministers across the country in a last ditch attempt to sell her Brexit deal to the country.

Brexit secretary Stephan Barclay was touring an engineering firm in Peterborough where he was hoping to build support for the prime minister's Withdrawal Agreement.

He told ITV News: "What's really coming through in constituencies like this in Peterborough is the strong view of business that they want the certainty of the deal, and that they don't want the uncertainty of no-deal or no-Brexit."

But this was not the view echoed by the local Conservative chairman Wayne Fitzgerald who dismissed the MPs' efforts as a "waste of time and effort".

"Frankly, it's just a hiding to nothing. This deal will not go through," he told ITV News.

MPs are due to vote on December 11 on Mrs May's Brexit agreement amid strong opposition from inside and outside her own party.