More than one in five Scots starving due to lack of cash, survey finds

More than a fifth of people in Scotland have gone a day without eating because they are too poor to buy food, according to a Citizens Advice Scotland survey. The survey of more than 2,600 people found 21% had not eaten for a day due to lack of money. Results suggested many working people are struggling to afford food.

Just under half (45%) of respondents were employed and of these one in three (29%) reported having to reduce or skip meals because they lacked money for food. A total of 40% of working respondents worried about running out of food before having money to buy more and 35% said they are struggling to afford to eat balanced meals. This rose to 45% of all those who completed the survey, employed and unemployed, worrying about running out of food before having funds to replace it. Researchers found 23% of people had had to skip meals so that their children could eat. More than a fifth (21%) of people considered fresh fruit to be unaffordable.

The survey questioned people on levels of food insecurity Credit: CAS/PA