Police reveal last sighting of British backpacker missing in New Zealand

A British tourist missing in New Zealand was last seen at a hotel with a “male companion”, police said.

Grace Millane, who turned 22 on Sunday, has not been heard from since December 1 after arriving in Auckland less than two weeks earlier as part of a round-the-world trip.

Her father David Millane made an emotional appeal for help in finding his “outgoing, fun-loving” daughter as police said they held “grave fears” for her safety.

“We now have the last known sighting of Grace at 9.41pm at the Citylife Hotel, on Saturday 1 December with a male companion,” said Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City Police.

“Police have identified this man and he has been spoken to.”