Rare 'Highland Tiger' kitten caught on camera

An elusive Highland Tiger kitten has finally been caught on camera, almost four months after being born at Chester Zoo.

The female, who has yet to be named, strolled around her enclosure under the watchful eye of her mother.

The Highland Tiger, also known as the Scottish wildcat, is Britain's rarest mammal - with only an estimated 100 left in the wild.

The kitten was born in August to parents Einich and Cromarty as part of a breeding programme to save the species from becoming extinct.

The animals were once commonplace across Britain, but were hunted for their fur and killed to stop them from preying on game birds.