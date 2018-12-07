Scottish designers enable public to have their say with Exit Brexit tool

An online tool created to make it easy for the “digital generation” to urge their MP to vote against Theresa May’s Brexit deal if they are against it has been launched by designers.

The Exit Brexit tool locates users’ MPs from their address details and generates a letter of objection, which it then sends to parliamentarians at the click of a button.

It was created amid concern older people, who were found to have favoured Brexit more than younger voters, are more likely to write to their MP urging them to back Theresa May’s deal in the crunch vote on December 11.