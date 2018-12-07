Ted Baker boss Ray Kelvin takes leave of absence over claims of 'forced hugging'

Ted Baker founder and chief executive Ray Kelvin is to take a temporary leave of absence after allegations of harassment were made against him.

The company said a committee of directors established to look into the claims had been made aware of "further serious allegations" regarding Mr Kelvin.

Ted Baker said Mr Kelvin had agreed to go on leave "for the benefit of the business and the people who work in it".

Claims that Mr Kelvin enforced a "hugging" culture at the company emerged over the weekend, after a petition was launched calling for an end to "harassment".