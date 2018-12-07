Teenager jailed for making hoax bomb threat to hundreds of schools

A teenager inspired by the Columbine High School massacre has been jailed after making bogus bomb threats to hundreds of UK schools and sparking an airport security scare.

George Duke-Cohan twice targeted schools in the UK and US with hoax messages that triggered evacuations, before phoning in a fake report of a hijacked aircraft while under investigation.

The 19-year-old, from Watford, Hertfordshire, emailed Marlborough College – the Wiltshire school attended by the Duchess of Cambridge – and referred to the Columbine High School shooting.

He was jailed for three years at Luton Crown Court on Friday.

Judge Richard Foster said Duke-Cohan had been "playing a cat-and-mouse game" with the authorities.

In his sentencing remarks, the judge said: "The scale of what you did was enormous.

"Schools were evacuated and, where they were not, those in charge had to take agonising decisions.

"The passengers and crew on that flight on 9th August must have been terrified when their plane was taken to a quarantined area, and, apart from the financial cost, the onward travelling plans and connecting flights would have been in disarray."