UK Weather Forecast: Further blustery showers tonight and tomorrow. Windy.

This Evening and Tonight:Further blustery showers, heavy at times, which will be most frequent in northern and western parts this evening and overnight. Windy with gales over hills and in coastal areas, locally severe gales in exposed northern and central parts.

Saturday:Unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain affecting most parts, also some bright or sunny spells. Windy in north and east at first, strengthening in south and west later.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Turning colder but generally more settled through the period with an increasing risk of widespread overnight frosts, especially in the north and east on Monday.