Virgin Atlantic pilots vote for series of strikes over Christmas and New Year

Pilots at Virgin Atlantic are to stage a series of strikes over Christmas and New Year as a dispute over union recognition rumbles on.

The Professional Pilots Union (PPU), which represents around a third of Virgin’s pilots, said its members had voted by more than 7-1 in favour of industrial action.

PPU spokesman Steve Johnson said pilots felt "bullied" by the airline's refusal to acknowledge the union, which has led to them being "shut out" of negotiations over a company review of workplace benefits.

He said the union had conducted a work-to-rule action for two years in a bid to secure recognition by Virgin, but had now been forced to take further action.

A string of four-day strikes are planned for December 22 to 25, December 30 to January 2, and January 4 to 7.

“Virgin Atlantic have consistently refused to recognise the PPU as a legitimate and independent union, essentially disenfranchising our members,” he said.