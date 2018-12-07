Warning of chaotic traffic disruption in Kent after no-deal Brexit

A £20 million cash injection is urgently needed to help leaders in Kent prepare for "chaos" in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the county council has warned.

The leader of the council, Paul Carter, said he hoped to avoid a repeat of scenes in 2015, when disruption to cross-Channel traffic saw lorries parked along the M20 motorway under an emergency procedure known as Operation Stack.

He called on ministers to fast-track £20m in funding for new technology, signs and staff - and called for a national plan to provide a way to keep trucks out of Kent if it becomes necessary.

Since August, the Government has increased its assessment of the potential period of disruption following Brexit day in March 2019 from three to six months, stretching across the busiest periods for passenger movements.

In a report to the council, Mr Carter outlined a set of measures to hold as many as 10,000 trucks in the county in the case of Brexit causing major delays.